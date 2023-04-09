AAP launches ‘Degree Dikhao Campaign’

New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday launched the “Degree Dikhao Campaign” under which party leaders will share with the public their educational qualifications every day.



The campaign kicked off with senior party leader and Delhi Education Minister Atishi presenting her undergraduate degree from the University of Delhi and two master’s degrees from the University of Oxford at a press conference.

While displaying her degrees to the media, Atishi said, “From today onwards, every day an AAP leader will present his/her degree in front of the country.

“I am starting this by sharing my three degrees. BA (Bachelor of Arts) from the University of Delhi, a Master of Arts from the University of Oxford and another Master of Science from the University of Oxford.”

She also appealed to all political leaders in the country to come forward and show their degrees to the public so that citizens can become aware of the educational qualifications of those who are taking decisions for them and the country.

She also appealed to leaders in the BJP and said that

if their leaders and senior politicians have degrees, they

should present those before the country.