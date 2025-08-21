AAP launches campaign accusing BJP of ‘looting’ rights

New Delhi: AAP on Wednesday launched a campaign accusing the BJP government of “looting” Delhiites’ rights. At the AAP headquarters ‘Chori ki Shikayat

Dein’ saw women registering symbolic complaints alleging ‘theft’ of various welfare schemes, such as free cylinders, medicines, and Rs 2,500 monthly aid.

AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the campaign was aimed at highlighting broken promises. “There is widespread discussion among Delhi’s women that theft has taken place against them,” he stated, adding,

“PM Modi had promised that women would receive Rs 2,500, but till now, not a single woman has received it, meaning it has been stolen.”

He said that complaints were also being lodged about unfulfilled commitments of free LPG cylinders during festivals and discontinuation of free medicines in mohalla clinics. Explaining the theft comparison, he said, “The Prime Minister can never lie, so surely he must have sent the freebies — they must have been stolen on the way.”

Bharadwaj said the programme was kept limited since earlier in the day Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked. He said the party would expand the campaign across Delhi in the coming days.

Sarika Chaudhary, president of AAP Delhi Women’s Wing, claimed women were distressed over the non-receipt of promised benefits. She also alleged deletion of genuine voters’ names and addition of fake votes during elections. Calling it a deceit, she announced that from Thursday, women will take to the streets to fight for their rights.