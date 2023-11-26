AAP launches ‘Ambedkar Fellowship for Pol Change’

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the “Ambedkar Fellowship for Political Change” on Sunday to involve youngsters in the country’s decision-making processes.



The selected fellows will be engaged in field campaigns, media and communications, and research and data analysis. The fellowship will be for 11 months and the location will be on a hybrid basis, according to an official statement.

Fresh graduates or young professionals from diverse backgrounds, who have a keen interest in research, media and communications and are less than 40 years of age, are eligible to apply for the fellowship.

On its official handle on X, party said:‘The AAP is launching one of its kind initiative ‘Ambedkar Fellowship for Political Change’. With the launch of this fellowship programme, we are inviting political enthusiasts who have a burning passion for politics and wish to bring reform to country.’ Over 11-month period, fellows will get hands-on experience working with senior leaders and professionals and will be part of political process (ringside view of election campaigning).