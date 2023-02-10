AAP lashes out at BJP

New Delhi: Lashing out at the BJP over a demolition drive launched by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Mehrauli here, the AAP on Friday alleged the saffron party is taking revenge from people for not voting for it in assembly and MCD polls.

The BJP is acting like the British, who demolished houses of those who supported freedom fighters during the mutiny of 1857, the AAP charged, adding that it would move court against the DDA action.

On the other hand, the BJP demanded a probe as to how registries of buildings constructed on encroached government land were done.

The DDA comes under the BJP-led government at the Centre. The agency started the demolition drive in Mehrauli earlier on Friday amid police security.

According to the demolition notice, the land on which the demolition is being carried out is a part of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and the “existing unauthorised encroachment” is acting as a hindrance to the development of the park.