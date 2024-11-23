AAP kicks off ‘Revri Pe Charcha’ campaign with eye on Delhi polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), launched the ‘Revri Pe Charcha’ campaign on Friday, aimed at reinforcing AAP’s achievements and connecting with Delhiites.

Kejriwal emphasised that the campaign would focus on the six free services, or “revris,” provided by the Delhi government, free 24x7 electricity, water, healthcare, quality education, free bus travel for women, and free pilgrimages for the elderly. He warned that these services would be rolled back if the BJP were to come to power.

“BJP openly calls for an end to these revris. If they come to power, the six free services will be discontinued,” Kejriwal stated. He highlighted that these services were funded by the people’s taxes and that the BJP’s opposition to them would affect millions of Delhiites.

The AAP government has delivered these services over the past decade, with Kejriwal proudly stating, “The first revri is free 24x7 uninterrupted electricity. In less than 10 years, we not only ensured 24x7 electricity but made it free.” He contrasted Delhi’s electricity system with BJP-ruled states, claiming, “BJP hasn’t been able to match this in any of

the 20 states they govern, including Gujarat.”

Kejriwal also outlined the second and third revris, free water (20,000 litres per family per month) and free, quality education in government schools. “18 lakh students in Delhi’s government schools are thriving,” he noted, pointing out the transformation of Delhi’s educational infrastructure.

He also stressed the importance of free healthcare through Mohalla Clinics and government hospitals. “In BJP-ruled states, public healthcare is in shambles,” he said, adding that AAP’s free bus travel for women and free pilgrimages for senior citizens were vital empowerment tools, both of which BJP had opposed.

In a major announcement, Kejriwal introduced a seventh revri, promising to deposit Rs 1,000 monthly into every woman’s account.

Kejriwal criticised BJP’s promises, asserting, “If they’re serious about free electricity and water, let them implement it in their own states first before the Delhi elections.”

Echoing Kejriwal’s sentiments, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia added, “No other government or party could achieve this because they lack leaders like Arvind Kejriwal,” praising the transformative work done in the past decade.

The ‘Revri Pe Charcha’ campaign will involve 65,000 meetings across Delhi from November 25 to December 10, aiming to reach every household in the city and energise AAP’s push for another term in power.