AAP: Kejriwal’s safety is being compromised

New Delhi: In a scathing letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi have written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), raising grave concerns about the safety of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. They have sought an immediate review of his security arrangements and the reinstatement of the Punjab Police security detail, alleging deliberate lapses and a pattern of threats to his life.

In their letter, the CMs highlighted four recent security breaches involving Kejriwal. “On October 24, attackers attempted to assault Arvind Kejriwal during an event in Vikaspuri under the watch of the Delhi Police. On November 30, attackers breached his security during a public event in Malviya Nagar and tried to physically assault him. On January 18, stones were pelted at him during a political rally, and on January 23, his vehicle convoy was deliberately disrupted,” they stated.

They further noted that the Delhi Police, controlled by the BJP-led Central government, failed to act in each instance. “It is extremely disturbing that each of these incidents took place in the presence of Delhi police personnel. They simply acted as mute spectators and did not even make an

attempt to protect Kejriwal” the letter added.

The leaders also condemned the withdrawal of the Punjab Police security detail, calling it “reckless and politically motivated.” They expressed fears that Kejriwal’s safety is being compromised, as he is “the most prominent opposition figure challenging the BJP’s central authority.”

Calling for urgent action, they urged the CEC to “conduct a thorough review of Kejriwal’s security arrangements and reinstate the Punjab Police in his security detail to ensure reliable protection.”

They concluded by stating, “This is not just a threat to his life but a direct attack on democracy itself.”