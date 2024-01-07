AAP Jansamvad sees resounding response in support of Kejriwal

New Delhi: In a show of overwhelming support for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) witnessed a resounding response during the Jansamvad in Govindpuri, Sriniwaspuri, and Kalkaji wards.



AAP senior leader and Cabinet minister Atishi led the interactions, where people unequivocally expressed their solidarity with Kejriwal, rejecting any schemes that the BJP might hatch.

During the Jansamvad, Atishi asked the people whether CM Kejriwal should resign if arrested or continue running the government from jail. In a unanimous response, the people stated that a conspiracy is being hatched to arrest the CM, but regardless of the situation, he should not resign. They affirmed their choice of Kejriwal as their Chief Minister, pledging their support even if he has to govern from jail.

Atishi addressed the ongoing trend of AAP leaders facing legal challenges and the alleged conspiracy against CM Kejriwal. She emphasised that despite numerous

investigations, no corruption evidence has been found to date, and all allegations

made by the BJP are baseless.

Atishi highlighted that the real motive behind the alleged schemes to arrest Arvind Kejriwal is not rooted in corruption but in BJP’s inability to match Kejriwal’s dedication and accomplishments.

“The conspiracy to send Arvind Kejriwal to jail is not under any corruption allegation. The real reason is that BJP finds it difficult to counter Arvind Kejriwal and his work. BJP knows that it cannot stop Arvind Kejriwal’s wave of public service by competing in elections, so it is plotting to arrest him,” stated Atishi.

She further pointed out the pattern of filing cases against opposition leaders, citing ED cases that often get dropped when the leaders join the BJP. However, Atishi emphasised that AAP leaders won’t succumb to BJP’s threats because the AAP has worked honestly for the people of Delhi.

Despite AAP leaders facing imprisonment, Atishi affirmed that they will persistently fight for the welfare of the people of Delhi. “Today, AAP leaders are in jail because they worked to improve the lives of the people of Delhi, and BJP could not tolerate that. No matter how many conspiracies and plots BJP orchestrates, even if they put AAP leaders in jail, we will continue to fight for the welfare of the people of Delhi,” declared Atishi. The Jansamvad participants echoed their support, acknowledging the positive changes brought about by the AAP government.