AAP introduced 'Lalu model' in Delhi, bungled crores in name of workers' welfare, says BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday alleged the AAP government introduced the "Lalu model" in a new avatar in Delhi and bungled crores of rupees by enlisting fake names as beneficiaries under the construction workers' welfare board.



It is "Delhi's Lalu model," alleged Union minister Anurag Thakur at a press conference here, a day before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls.

An immediate reaction was not available from the Aam Aadmi Party on the issue.

Rashtriya Janta Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in the fodder scam of Bihar and was in jail in cases related to it.

"There (Bihar), cattle feed was gobbled up, here (Delhi) labourers' right were denied," Thakur claimed and alleged that Kejriwal and "his friends" bungled crores in the name of welfare of construction workers in Delhi. The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Delhi government has found that "ghost" workers were disbursed funds to the tune of Rs 900 crore by the AAP government's Labour department, official sources had said earlier. In 2018, the ACB had registered a case after they found bogus registration of employees under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

"Kejriwal has presented Lalu's model in a new form. It has been found that there were fake names, addresses and mobile numbers of persons registered as construction workers. Even 'kachori' sellers and taxi drivers were enlisted as employers," Thakur said, showing a bundle of papers.

Official sources had earlier said a preliminary inquiry by the ACB found "fraudulent disbursal" of funds to the tune of Rs 900 crore to "bogus and ghost" workers by the Labour department of the Delhi government.

"There are names of people in the lists from UP and Haryana. Who is responsible for bungling the funds of the construction workers in Delhi," the minister said, reading out names and their addresses.