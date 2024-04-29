AAP holds ‘Walk for Kejriwal’ walkathon

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party’s youth wing orchestrated a resolute display of solidarity on Sunday with a walkathon



titled ‘Walk for Kejriwal’, denouncing the contentious incarceration of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Under the banner of the ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign, the event galvanised the entirety of Delhi against what they perceive as a conspiracy aimed at silencing their leader.

The event, held near Deshbandhu College in South Delhi, drew a fervent crowd of youth and supporters, including prominent figures from the AAP hierarchy. Delhi government ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi, MP ND Gupta, national secretary Pankaj

Gupta, and Lok Sabha candidates Somnath Bharti and Sahiram Pahalwan, were among the notable attendees.

Participants clad in yellow T-shirts bearing the slogan ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote Se’ brandished AAP flags, epitomising their unwavering allegiance to Kejriwal and the party’s ethos.

The inclusion of a symbolic installation, the “BJP’s washing machine”, became a focal point of the event. Saurabh

Bharadwaj elucidated, “The BJP’s washing machine is a poignant representation of their ability to absolve the sins of corrupt leaders.” Bharadwaj further expounded, “Today, the people of Delhi are not merely campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party, they are championing the cause of justice and democracy. Despite attempts to undermine Kejriwal’s resolve, the overwhelming support showcased here is a testament to the people’s unwavering faith.”

Atishi echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the BJP’s palpable anxiety in the face of burgeoning opposition.