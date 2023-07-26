AAP holds protest at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest at Jantar Mantar, voicing concerns over the recent ethnic violence in Manipur and condemning incidents of brutality against women in the violence-hit state, on Tuesday.



The protest saw AAP members and people from Manipur, expressing their solidarity and demanded justice for the victims.

AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta asserted that Manipur is not the first place to witness such atrocities against women in India. She criticised the Prime Minister’s foreign tours during the crisis and expressed frustration over the delay in bringing the perpetrators to justice. “We will not allow such incidents to happen again,” she declared, calling out the government’s apparent silence on the issue despite promoting initiatives like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.’

Delhi Cabinet ministers Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bharadwaj joined the protest, demonstrating the party’s united stance against the Manipur situation. AAP MLA Dilip

Pandey criticised the Prime Minister’s silence on the matter and called for accountability, including the resignation of the Manipur Chief Minister and the Home Minister.

Another AAP member Shweta Singh expressed concern over the frequency of such heinous crimes in a country that reveres women as ‘Bharat Mata.’ She accused the BJP government of prioritising chaos and disputes over maintaining law and order.

“The graph of crime against women has increased in the last nine years,” she added.

The Millennium Post spoke to one of the protestors who was dressed in a cloth covered with fake blood stains as a symbol of solidarity with the victims. “Even if we have to sacrifice our lives, we won’t step back. We will keep fighting against the government until action is taken and the accused are punished,” he said.

Another protestor hailing from Manipur expressed disappointment in the BJP-led government, which they believed had failed to provide a safe and secure environment for the citizens.

“In a country known for democracy and so many good things, we feel unsafe now. After such a horrific crime, if the leaders are quiet, they should better resign,” she added.

The protest at Jantar Mantar highlighted the growing concern over the situation in Manipur and the need for swift and decisive action to address violence against women.