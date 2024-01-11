AAP holds ‘Jan Samvad’ under ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign in Patel Nagar

In a resounding show of support for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhiites gathered in large numbers during the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) ‘Jan Samvad’ organised under the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign in Patel Nagar Assembly constituency on Wednesday.

Led by Delhi’s Cabinet Minister and AAP MLA from Patel Nagar, Raaj Kumar Anand, the public expressed their unwavering backing for CM Kejriwal amidst conspiracy allegations.

During the public dialogue, Minister Raaj Kumar Anand posed a crucial question to the attendees of whether CM Arvind Kejriwal should resign if arrested or continue governing from jail. The resounding response from the public was a united stand with CM Kejriwal.

Participants emphasised that the BJP’s alleged conspiracy to obstruct public welfare works won’t diminish their support for the Chief Minister.

Delhiites highlighted the positive impact of Arvind Kejriwal’s governance, citing free facilities provided to residents, such as free electricity, water, and bus rides for women. The sentiment echoed that the BJP’s opposition stems from an inability to tolerate CM Kejriwal’s commitment to public welfare.

Minister Raaj Kumar Anand articulated the public’s viewpoint, stating, ‘CM Arvind Kejriwal has fulfilled every guarantee made for the service of Delhi and Punjab. In contrast, the BJP’s guarantees, whether of 2 crore jobs or Rs 15 lakhs in everyone’s account, are false.’ He addressed concerns about the increasing trend of AAP leaders being sent to jail and pointed out the absence of evidence in ongoing investigations.