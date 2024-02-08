AAP holds candle march against rigging in Chandigarh Mayoral polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Chandigarh unit, on Wednesday, held a candle march in Maloya against rigging in the Chandigarh mayoral election on January 30.

The AAP leaders called the BJP‘vote chor’ party and said that they are against the democracy and constitution. They win every election by stealing votes and this time their working style and winning formula was recorded in a camera when their presiding officer was caught tampering with the ballot papers red handedly.

AAP Chandigarh co-in-charge Dr Sunny Ahluwalia said that we are fighting to save our democracy and fair elections are the responsibility of every political party but BJP is working to eradicate whole election process.