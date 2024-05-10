AAP holds bike rally as part of ‘Jail ka jawab vote se’ campaign

New Delhi: In a bid to galvanise public support and rally against what they perceive as injustice, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a spirited bike rally on Thursday as part of their ‘Jail ka Jawab, Vote Se’ campaign.



Led by AAP and INDIA alliance candidate from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Kuldeep Kumar, the rally surged through the bustling streets of Laxmi Nagar, resonating with the fervour of the upcoming elections. With a considerable entourage of supporters in tow, Kuldeep Kumar seized the opportunity to connect intimately with the public during this campaign. Amidst a sea of fluttering AAP flags and resounding chants, he articulated the party’s stance and vision for the future of Delhi.

“We are going among Delhiites and telling them how BJP has conspired and put your Chief Minister in jail,” emphasised Kuldeep Kumar, encapsulating the party’s narrative of perceived injustice and political vendetta.Highlighting the BJP’s perceived failures, he asserted, “BJP has not done any work in Delhi except putting CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail.” This sentiment echoed the prevalent discontent among the populace, as articulated by Kumar, “BJP has wasted 10 years of Delhiites, people want to take revenge from BJP by voting for Delhi’s son Arvind Kejriwal.”

The rally served as a potent platform for Kuldeep Kumar to reinforce the party’s resolve and garner support for their cause. “Our effort is to appeal to every voter for votes,” he declared, underscoring the grassroots nature of their campaign. “Now people want to take revenge. In this election, they will vote for their son Arvind Kejriwal,” he affirmed, encapsulating the prevailing sentiment among the electorate.

Drawing strength from faith, Kuldeep Kumar invoked divine support, asserting, “The blessings of Bajrang Bali are with Arvind Kejriwal. There can be delay, but not injustice. God is with him; truth and honesty will prevail. CM Kejriwal will be among us soon.”

As the campaign gathers momentum, the AAP remains steadfast in their mission to mobilise support and channel the public’s discontent into electoral victory. “We have to tell people about the situation in the country and Delhi. We have to tell them how their popular Chief Minister was put in jail through a conspiracy,” Kuldeep Kumar concluded, rallying supporters to their cause.