AAP hits streets, several leaders get detained

New Delhi: Several AAP leaders and workers were detained on Monday after they clashed with security personnel during a protest march against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from the party office to BJP headquarters in Central Delhi. The Delhi Police set up barricades on several roads leading to DDU Marg where both the AAP office and BJP headquarters are located.



A large number of paramilitary force personnel were also deployed to control the protesters, officials said, adding drones were used to monitor the situation. Earlier, scores of AAP protesters gathered at the party office to hold a march to the BJP headquarters.

As the protesters led by senior AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi tried to march towards the BJP headquarters at DDU Marg, police prevented them by deploying personnel and erecting barricades.

However, when they tried to jump over the barricades, police swung into action and detained several of them, officials said.

While pushing protesters back, some police personnel briefly entered the AAP office, said party leaders who also raised slogans against the police.

AAP leaders, including Bhardwaj and MLA Rituraj Jha, were seen wearing handcuffs to register their protest. The protesters were also seen carrying AAP flags and placards that read “We salute Manish Sisodia”. They also raised slogans like “Ladenge jeetenge, Manish Sisodia zindabad” (Will fight, win, long live Manish

Sisodia).

After the protesters were not allowed to move from the AAP office, several protesters sat down on the road, but were removed by the police. An AAP functionary said that all MLAs have been asked to bring 200 people from their respective constituencies for the protest. “This is the height of BJP’s dictatorship. They are now barging into our party office and trying to detain our leaders,” party leaders Adil Ahmad Khan and Atishi said addressing the crowd.

As the AAP workers started gathering at the party office at around 12 pm, police told them that Section 144 of the CrPC was in place in the area and no one was allowed to hold a protest. The police also confiscated the loudspeaker used by the AAP leaders. DCP Sanjay Sain asked protesters to leave the premises as they would start detention. However, AAP workers continued the protest. Later, scores of AAP workers and leaders were detained and taken to a police station in north district in around 10 buses.