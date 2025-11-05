AAP hits out at BJP over Delhi’s bus blues

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Delhi government of pushing the city’s public transport system into crisis, after visiting several bus stops where commuters were seen waiting for hours. He said the situation has worsened since the government stopped cluster bus services in April.

At Mandi House, Bharadwaj found long queues of passengers complaining that buses now arrive only once an hour, compared to frequent services earlier. “When cluster buses were operational, passengers never had to wait long. The BJP government’s decision to remove them has left Delhiites stranded,” he said. Commuters told him that routes connecting East Delhi, including 139, 164, 167, 188, 260 and 270, have seen the sharpest decline, with some buses completely off the roads.

Bharadwaj also cited poor maintenance of DTC buses and alleged that the behaviour of drivers toward women passengers had worsened. He said the worst shortages are on routes from Khanpur and Ambedkar Nagar to Mori Gate and Old Delhi, while buses towards Anand Vihar and Laxmi Nagar are running overcrowded. Inspecting the Chirag Delhi bus stop later, he found commuters waiting over 40 minutes for buses like 534 and 419.