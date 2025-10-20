AAP hits out at BJP-led Delhi govt after fire at flats for MPs

New Delhi: The AAP hit out at the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government, accusing it of ruining the national capital, a day after a fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments, where several flats are allotted to Members of Parliament (MPs). Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a post on X in Hindi, said, “In just six months, the BJP has ruined everything in Delhi.”

He quote tweeted TMC MP Saket Gokhale’s post in which he flagged the “dismal state of affairs” in Delhi under the BJP government

“There are 3 fire stations within a 5 min distance. none of them responded when the staff in the building called. I then personally called the Fire Dept at 1:22pm. And the first fire engine showed up 25 minutes later. The fire system of the building had no water. The fire alarm is dead.

“Eventually, people evacuated amidst a blazing inferno,” he charged in a post on X.

He also alleged that ambulances showed up an hour later, and none of them had even a first-aid kit.

“If it takes 25 mins for the fire brigade to respond to a fire near Parliament, imagine what would be the state in other parts of Delhi?

