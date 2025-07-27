AAP hits back at BJP over lab claims

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said Delhi Education minister Ashish Sood’s claim that no functional computer labs were left behind in Delhi government schools by the previous AAP administration were “blatant lies”. Last week, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood hit out at the previous AAP dispensation over “non-functional” computer labs in government schools and announced that news labs will be established in all state-run schools.

AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “It appears the BJP is preparing the ground to falsely declare existing systems as non-functional to justify massive new purchases. This is not just misinformation. This could be a scam in the making.”

At a press conference in Delhi, Bharadwaj termed the remarks on Delhi government school labs “factually incorrect and politically motivated”.

To counter the claim, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar visited the Government Co-ed Senior Secondary School in New Kondli and released a video showing students actively using functional computers in a lab.

“If every computer was broken, how are students studying on them today? Why hasn’t the education minister ordered an inquiry if his statement was true?” Bharadwaj asked.

He further alleged that the BJP government was now actively preventing opposition MLAs from exposing the truth.

“When Kuldeep Kumar tried to visit a second school, he was stopped from entering the computer lab. The principal said an order had come from the deputy director, barring any MLA from entering labs without prior written approval,” Bharadwaj said.