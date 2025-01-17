AAP heavyweights Sisodia, Rai & Bharadwaj file nominations

New Delhi: In a recent development, key leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) officially entered the electoral race, filing their nominations for the Delhi Assembly elections. Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Gopal Rai each submitted their candidacies, pledging to continue Arvind Kejriwal’s vision of honest governance and development. Sisodia is contesting from Jangpura, while Bharadwaj and Rai will run from Greater Kailash and Babarpur, respectively.

Manish Sisodia, who has been a key figure in the development of Delhi’s education sector, filed his nomination with a firm pledge to serve the people of Jangpura with integrity. Prior to submitting his papers, he sought blessings at the Kalkaji Temple, emphasising his commitment to honesty and public service. “With a firm commitment to serve the people with honesty and dedication, I have filed my nomination from Jangpura,” Sisodia stated. He expressed confidence that AAP’s leadership would continue to receive strong support from Delhi voters, adding, “The love, respect, and blessings showered on Arvind Kejriwal’s team across Delhi over the past decade will remain unwavering in this election.”

Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP’s spokesperson and Cabinet minister, filed his nomination from Greater Kailash. He used the opportunity to criticise the BJP, accusing them of lacking a clear agenda. “Our party has a clear narrative, strong leadership, and genuine intent. In contrast, the BJP has no agenda for the Delhi elections. They rely solely on abuse, intimidation, and exploiting the Election Commission,” Bharadwaj said. He also called for the disqualification of BJP leader Parvesh Verma for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct, demanding stricter action from the Election Commission.

Gopal Rai, the Delhi State Convenor of AAP, filed his nomination from Babarpur, where he has previously served as an elected representative. Rai highlighted that the election was not just a political contest but a fight for better education, healthcare, and the future of Delhi’s families. “This is not just an election; it’s a fight for better education, healthcare, and the future of every family in Delhi,” Rai remarked. He expressed confidence that the people of Delhi would once again re-elect AAP due to its successful governance.

Before filing their nominations, the leaders visited temples to seek blessings for their campaigns. Sisodia prayed at Kalkaji Temple, while Bharadwaj visited both Kalkaji and Hanuman Mandirs.