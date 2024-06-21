AAP has ‘mortgaged Delhi to water mafias’, says BJP

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP leadership claimed that the AAP has ‘mortgaged Delhi to water mafias’ and condemned them for allegedly spreading misleading propaganda about the water supply from Haryana to Delhi.

The Delhi BJP members accused the AAP of concocting tactics to portray the BJP and the Congress as uncooperative.

They stated, “They are not seeking additional water from their ally Punjab government but are asking from Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to portray them as uncooperative

and malign the BJP and Congress state governments.”

Virendra Sachdeva presented the facts received from the Haryana government to the media and the people of Delhi on Thursday. He said, “As per the directives of the 52nd, 62nd, and 63rd meetings of the Yamuna Board on June 6 and 14, Haryana is providing full water to Delhi. If the Kejriwal government believes that less water is being received, they should approach the Yamuna Board, and the top leadership of Delhi BJP will accompany them.”