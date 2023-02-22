AAP ‘harassing’ traders by ‘forcing’ MCD officers to issue notices, alleges Delhi BJP

New Delhi: Delhi BJP on Tuesday accused the AAP leaders and councillors of “harassing” traders by “forcing” MCD officers to issue notices on sanitation, encroachment and conversion charges.



Reacting to the allegations levelled against it, the AAP said it is known to all that MCD is directly being ruled by the Central government through Lieutenant Governor.

It said soon MCD will have a mayor and the AAP government will be in charge after which this “harrasment” by BJP will come to an end. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party won the civic body polls by winning 134 of the total 250 MCD wards in December.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that after getting a majority in the MCD elections, the AAP is “harassing” traders.

“AAP has won most of the wards having major markets like Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Lajpat Nagar among others and now its leaders and councillors are forcing officers at MCD zonal offices to issue notices to traders about cleanliness, maintenance of shops, size of shop board, conversion charge, encroachment or renovation,” Kapoor said.

He claimed that thousands of such notices have been issued in the last one-and-a-half months.

Kapoor said it started from Sadar Bazar where nearly 30 shops were sealed after the reopening of a case that was lying pending for years. It happened after AAP won the civic body poll.

A campaign was launched Monday to remove encroachment in Shastri Nagar. It was stopped after local BJP councillor and working president Virendra Sachdeva intervened, he said, adding that their party will challenge AAP’s moves to “harass” traders.

The AAP said in a statement, “Every person in Delhi and the media persons are fully aware that as of today, MCD is ruled directly by the Central Govt through L-G, Special Officer and Commissioner.”

“The MCD and its officers are totally controlled by BJP’s Centre and its L-G. Every big inauguration of MCD is being done by L-G.”