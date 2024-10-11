AAP govt raises MLA-LAD fund

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking decision, the Delhi Cabinet has approved a 50 per cent increase in the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLA-LAD) Fund, raising the annual allocation for each MLA from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore. This substantial increase, announced on October 10, 2024, positions Delhi as the state with the highest MLA fund allocation in the country, a move celebrated by Chief Minister Atishi.



During a press conference, Atishi highlighted the significance of the MLA Fund in facilitating local development. “The MLA-LAD Fund is a very important fund in a democracy through which local residents can get small or large development works done through their MLA. The MLA Fund represents the voice of the people to get their work done,” she stated. She underscored that no other state has allocated such a

large local area development fund to its MLAs, noting that while Gujarat provides Rs 1.5 crore per constituency and Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka offer Rs 2 crore, Delhi’s allocation is far superior.

“Now, Delhi will provide Rs 15 crore per year, not only the highest in the country but also three times more than most states,” she said, emphasising the commitment of the Delhi government to serve all residents, regardless of their socioeconomic status. “For the past ten years, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government has been

working for the people of Delhi, whether they live in slums, unauthorised colonies, or big bungalows,” Atishi added.

Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj elaborated on the reasons behind the increase, particularly in light of the severe damage caused by this year’s heavy rains. “This year, Delhi has experienced a lot of rain, which has caused damage to the roads, parks, walkways, and walls. Due to the increased rain, there are also issues with sewers in many places, they have become clogged or silted up,” he explained. Bharadwaj further emphasised that the enhanced MLA Fund will allow representatives to quickly address these pressing local issues without the usual delays associated with departmental approvals.