AAP govt inspired by ‘Ram Rajya’, says CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal watched the Ramleela and said that his government is inspired by “Ram Rajya” in its governance.



The CM stated that his efforts have been to ensure security and free ration to all and nobody goes to sleep hungry.

“Ramrajya is a big thing and we are very small, Lord Ram is a source of inspiration for us,” Kejriwal said. The CM while speaking at the three day Ramlila event organised by the Delhi Government’s Art, Culture and Languages department, said that his government’s endeavour is that every person in Delhi gets 24-hour electricity and drinking water and equal opportunities and respect.

The event will conclude on Monday and coincide with the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “Many people will not be able to go there on Monday even if they want to. I am very happy that the Delhi government has organised a grand Ramlila for the people of Delhi. On this occasion when we are worshiping Lord Ram, we need to take inspiration from his life, thoughts, and words,” he said.

Kejriwal said that if we worship Lord Ram, then we will also have to imbibe in our life following the orders of our parents, speaking the truth and following decorum. The Chief Minister said that we should learn from the life of Maryada Purushottam Ram to obey your parents and always support the truth. He said that the AAP-led government is trying to run Delhi by taking inspiration from the concept of Ram Rajya.

“We have decided that no one should sleep hungry in Delhi, everyone should get proper ration,” he said. “We built night shelters for the homeless in Delhi, every child is getting good education and every person is getting good and free treatment,” the CM said.

He said all the elders in Delhi wish to visit a place of pilgrimage at least once in their life. While many people are unable to go on pilgrimage due to various reasons, Delhi government enables the elderly people to go on free pilgrimage. Many steps have been taken in the state to ensure safety of people, including women.