‘AAP govt has worked very hard to improve people’s lives’

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Monday moved a motion in the assembly to thank LG V K Saxena for his address to the House and said despite “difficulties” caused by the Centre, the AAP dispensation has worked hard to improve the lives of people.



Rai noted in the motion that in his address to the assembly on March 17, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) pointed out that despite facing certain difficulties, the work done by the Delhi government has been commendable.

The Lt Governor in his address to the assembly reflects the policies and achievements of the government of the day.

“Despite the difficulties caused by the Centre, the Delhi government has worked very hard to improve the lives of the residents of Delhi and this process will further continue,” the minister said. It is common to see most political parties work for citizens only before an election and go back into snooze mode for the rest of the year, Rai, a senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, claimed.