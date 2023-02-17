AAP govt completes 3 years of 2nd term

New Delhi: As the AAP government in Delhi completes three years of its second term on Thursday, it asserted that it has achieved many goals while working to fulfil its 2020 assembly poll promises.



The BJP, however, said the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation has entered the ninth year of its “misgovernance”.

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party government said the party in the 2020 assembly polls had promised 10 guarantees and since then, its government has been working relentlessly to fulfil them.

“Over the past three years of its tenure, the AAP government has achieved many goals, thanks to its swift execution of these guarantees. Chief Minister arvind Kejriwal is personally overseeing the progress of these guarantees, and he reviews them through a high-level meeting of important projects every 15 days,” it said. Despite the challenges that may arise, the government is confident that it will achieve its targets before the end of its tenure, the statement said.

The BJP, however, alleged that the three years of the AAP government represented “scams and corruption”.

The statement said the AAP government in Delhi is providing “significant benefit” to the city’s residents, with 200 units of electricity being provided free of cost. This initiative is benefiting about 30 lakh people, whose electricity bills are now coming to zero.

In addition to providing free electricity, the government is taking steps to improve the infrastructure of the region. One such initiative is the process of laying underground cables to replace open and high tension wires, the statement said.

The government is also working to provide 24-hour supply of clean water to every household under the ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ programme, another guarantee of the AAP, it said.

The Kejriwal government is committed to providing world-class education free of cost to every child in Delhi, with a vision to build the best education system in the world, the statement said and added that the government has taken significant strides towards achieving this objective.