AAP gets over Rs 37 crore in donations in FY 2022-23

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal donated Rs 1.2 lakh to the Aam Aadmi Party in the last financial year, while an individual named Ahmed Ahsan Abbas made 365 donations of Rs 30 each — presumably on every day of the year.

In addition to Rs 10,950 through Rs 30-each-donation, Hyderabad-resident Abbas also made 14 contributions of Rs 1,000 each and one tranche of Rs 2,887, according to AAP’s contribution report filed with the Election Commission for FY 2022-23.

The AAP’s total donations for the year stood at Rs 37.10 crore, down from over Rs 38 crore in 2021-22.

Prudent Electoral Trust was the only electoral trust to make contributions to the party’s kitty with a total amount of Rs 90 lakh for the year. In the past, the donations from trusts have run into a few crores for the AAP, which got the national party status earlier this year.

Abbas made as many 380 donations during the last fiscal, which was more than 12 per cent of total number of donations received by party. He has made Rs 30 donations to the AAP in earlier years as well.

Senior party leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia donated Rs 55,000 in 11 tranches of Rs 5,000 each. Delhi Minister Atishi contributed Rs 38,500 through multiple transactions.

Another senior member of the party and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh donated Rs 2.31 lakh in 11 tranches of Rs 21,000 each. Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha donated Rs 55,000 to the party’s funds.