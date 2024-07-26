AAP gets new address: Bungalow No. 1, Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been granted a new office premise in Lutyens’ Delhi by the Centre, complying with directives from the Delhi High Court. According to an AAP official, the new office, located at Bungalow No. 1, Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, New Delhi, marks a resolution to a prolonged legal dispute over office space allocation.



Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj expressed frustration over the need for judicial

intervention, stating, “Attempts were being made to oust AAP from its office and push it onto streets. This is a common

courtesy in politics that you allot an office to a party. It is unfortunate that we have to approach the Court even for this.” Bharadwaj highlighted that despite AAP’s status as a state party for a decade and later as a national party, delays persisted in securing a suitable office.

Earlier, the legal battle culminated in the Delhi High Court setting a deadline of July 25 for the Centre to finalise the allocation. Initially granted six weeks on June 5 to decide on AAP’s request, the Centre sought additional time citing logistical challenges in accommodating newly elected Members of

Parliament. AAP’s legal representatives contested the extension, emphasising the urgency of the matter as per the Supreme Court’s directive to vacate their current office by August 10.

The court’s scrutiny focused on the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ handling of General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA), which AAP argued was unfairly

delayed compared to allocations made to other political parties. The Ministry cited constraints due to ongoing redevelopment projects and a lengthy

waiting list for accommodation among eligible officers.

Reflecting on the resolution, an AAP official remarked, “It’s unfortunate that such administrative issues necessitated judicial intervention. We believe in upholding democratic norms where every political party deserves a functional office space, and this allocation should have been resolved earlier through mutual cooperation.”

The allocation of the new office space is expected to provide AAP with a stable operational base in the national Capital, crucial for its activities as a recognised political entity. The party’s legal team underscored the importance of timely administrative action in ensuring fair treatment for all political organisations under established democratic principles.