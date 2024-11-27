AAP Foundation Day: With ‘Jhadu,’ we pledge to clean country, says Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) marked its 12th foundation day on India’s Constitution Day, underscoring its commitment to integrity, public service, and the protection of the nation’s constitutional values. Arvind Kejriwal, the party’s national convenor, reflected on the party’s journey, calling the coincidence of its foundation on Constitution Day symbolic of AAP’s mission to safeguard the Constitution.

Kejriwal highlighted that the name “Aam Aadmi Party” and its symbol, the “jhadu” (broom), were not mere coincidences but deliberate choices. “God must have thought long and hard about this. On Constitution Day, he blessed us with a symbol as significant as the broom, representing cleanliness,” Kejriwal said. He emphasised that AAP’s primary goal was to clean up the country’s politics and government system. Reflecting on AAP’s achievements over the past 12 years, Kejriwal said, “Our biggest achievement is giving this country a new model of governance.” He outlined the success of the Delhi model, which focuses on improving the lives of ordinary citizens, building infrastructure, and maintaining a surplus budget. Under AAP’s rule, Delhi has seen significant progress, including the expansion of metro lines, road construction, and the installation of CCTV cameras, among other initiatives. Kejriwal pointed out, “We’ve shown that governments can run with honesty… they need not operate at a loss.”

AAP’s efforts in providing free healthcare, education, and utility services have resonated across the country. Kejriwal stressed that the party’s work in these areas has shifted the political discourse. “People now ask politicians about schools, hospitals, electricity, water, and roads,” he said, marking a significant shift in how governance is discussed.

Kejriwal also addressed the party’s resilience despite ongoing challenges. “Every six months people claim AAP is finished, but we are still here,” he remarked, recalling how prominent political leaders predicted the party’s demise after its leaders were jailed.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi echoed Kejriwal’s sentiments, stating, “Arvind Kejriwal not only dreamed of change but also made it happen.” She highlighted AAP’s impact on education and healthcare, pointing out that government schools in Delhi now outperform private schools. “Now, children from poor families are passing JEE and NEET exams, and no matter how poor a person is, they get free treatment,” she added.

AAP National General Secretary, Dr. Sandeep Pathak, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to safeguarding the Constitution, saying, “The responsibility to protect it does not lie with any one political party alone, it is the duty of every individual, every citizen of this nation.”

Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai also spoke about the party’s foundation day coinciding with Constitution Day. “The Aam Aadmi Party was born from the anti-corruption movement in this country,” he said, emphasising that AAP remains steadfast in its commitment to honesty, unlike the corruption-ridden practices of other political parties. As the party moves into its 13th year, Kejriwal concluded with a call to action, urging party members to continue their work with passion and dedication. “We are doing well, we will continue to do well, and we will work even harder for the country in the future,” he affirmed.