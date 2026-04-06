AAP foot march; Sanjay Singh slams govt for unemployment

Hathras: Aam Aadmi Party’s “Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do” foot march reached Hathras on Sunday, where it accused the Central government of diverting attention

from core issues such as employment, education and social justice.

The fourth leg of the statewide protest march, led by Rajya Sabha MP and AAP’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh, began in Agra on April 3 and is scheduled to end in Mathura on April 9.

Talking to reporters, Singh criticised the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that efforts were being made to spread hatred

in the name of caste and religion instead of addressing pressing concerns.