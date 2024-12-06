AAP focuses on micro meetings with women voters

New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen its appeal among women voters ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has rolled out an ambitious micro-campaign strategy. The focus of this initiative is to directly engage women across all 70 constituencies in Delhi, providing them with detailed information about the welfare schemes introduced by the AAP-led Delhi government while contrasting them with the failures of BJP-ruled states.

As part of this effort, AAP’s women’s wing has formed 5,000 women’s groups, each consisting of eight members. These groups have been tasked with connecting with ten women per session, holding three to four meetings a day in neighbourhoods across Delhi. The goal is to engage in face-to-face conversations with women to inform them about the initiatives that have benefitted them under the AAP government, as well as highlight the shortcomings of BJP-led states in delivering similar services.

Gopal Rai, AAP’s Delhi state convenor, highlighted the importance of this strategy. He explained, “The government’s schemes have significantly benefited women. Free bus travel, quality education, and free healthcare collectively save women Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per month, which they can use to meet other essential needs.” Rai further added, “Additionally, the Delhi government is soon planning to provide Rs 1,000 to women every month. These measures have created a strong sense of positivity among women towards AAP.”

The micro-campaign strategy also ensures that the feedback and suggestions gathered from these meetings are conveyed to senior AAP leaders, helping the party tailor its strategies based on women’s concerns. “The suggestions and feedback received from women during these meetings are shared with the party’s high command. This helps us shape strategies that align with their needs and expectations,” Rai added.

The small-scale meetings not only focus on informing women about the successes of AAP but also emphasise the advantages of having an AAP-led government. AAP

believes that maintaining strong support among women voters is crucial to repeating the successes of the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.