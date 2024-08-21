AAP failed to tackle waterlogging: BJP

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP, on Tuesday, highlighted the ongoing issues of waterlogging and inadequate clean drinking water as critical concerns that will influence the upcoming Assembly elections. BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised the AAP government for its failure to effectively manage these problems, which have exacerbated the city’s woes during recent heavy rains. In an official statement, Sachdeva underscored that the persistent waterlogging across Delhi — from Badarpur to ITO, Mundka to Chhatarpur, and Najafgarh to Vasant Kunj — has led to severe disruptions and safety hazards. He pointed out that these issues have been a recurring problem, with today’s rains turning large areas of the city into virtual waterlogged zones, bringing daily life to a standstill. Particularly alarming were incidents such as an auto driver narrowly avoiding a fatal accident under the Minto Bridge and similar hazards at the Zakhira underpass. He further added, the Delhi Jal Board and its 60 MLAs have failed to address the problem, transforming Delhi into what he described as a “slum cluster.”