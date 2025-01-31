AAP failed to fulfil promises: Nadda

New Delhi: In a public meeting held in Krishnanagar, Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda launched a sharp attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of failing to deliver on promises and indulging in corruption. Nadda claimed that the upcoming Delhi elections were not just about electing BJP candidates but about transforming Delhi’s future and liberating its citizens from what he called “AAP-da,” referring to the inefficiencies of the current government.

Nadda criticised Arvind Kejriwal for denying the benefits of Central government schemes over the past decade, which have been successfully implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also lambasted Kejriwal’s administration for various alleged corruption scandals, including the ₹2800 crore liquor scam and a ₹28,000 crore water scam. The BJP President further accused AAP leaders of misusing public funds, with claims of embezzlement in healthcare, education, and infrastructure projects.