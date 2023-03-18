AAP ‘drowning Delhi in alcohol’, alleges BJP

New Delhi: The BJP Friday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of “drowning Delhi in alcohol” and trying to divert the country’s attention away from the liquor scam. The saffron party has mounted a sustained attack on the AAP and the Arvind Kejriwal government over the alleged “scam” related to the Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22.

At a press conference, the BJP’s national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that evidence available in the public domain show that decisions to subvert the liquor policy were taken at Kejriwal’s residence.

“Those (AAP) who used to call themselves ‘kattar imaandaar (hardcore honest)’ seem to be the ‘jhoothon ke sardaar’ (chieftain of liars). The rapidly emerging reality of this party is unmasking the true faces of its leaders,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that corruption in AAP is not just restricted to one leader, but the entire government is seeped in it. “By latching on to various issues, they have been wanting for the past several months to create an atmosphere where they can either suppress or deny the truth. In this commotion, people who are drowning Delhi in alcohol are trying to escape,” he claimed.