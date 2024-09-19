AAP doing ‘political drama’: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday attacked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging it was “orchestrating a drama” to gain public sympathy over Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation from the Delhi chief minister’s post.

Earlier in the day, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that unlike other politicians Kejriwal decided to give up all government facilities and move out of the official chief minister’s residence after resigning.

“Arvind Kejriwal is the first leader in the history of India who is saying with pride that ‘if I am honest, vote for me, else not’,” he asserted.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva dismissed Singh’s assertions as the first episode of the “political drama” orchestrated by the Aam Aadmi Party over the last two days.

“The script of their drama is long, so it will continue for a while. Kejriwal who faces corruption charges is yet to vacate his Sheesh Mahal (official CM residence) and start living in a slum or a some small flat so that it could be used to gain sympathy of the people,” Sachdeva told a press conference.

In the next stage of the “political drama”, he said, the AAP will show Kejriwal give up his luxury cars for some other vehicle like his old, blue ‘Wagon R’, visit an ailing relative admitted in some government hospital, and his wife buy vegetables from vendors. All this will be publicised through cameras and used by the AAP to gain people’s sympathy, he claimed.