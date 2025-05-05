AAP deploys former MLAs to lead MCD bypoll push, eyes political comeback

New Delhi: Facing the challenge of reclaiming political ground in Delhi after a sharp electoral decline, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a renewed campaign focused on the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls. With twelve wards lying vacant, the party has strategically deployed several of its former MLAs as in-charges to spearhead local campaigns and re-energise its cadre.

This move comes in the wake of AAP’s diminishing presence in Delhi’s political landscape. In the February Assembly elections, the party’s strength in the House was reduced to 28, down from 52 in 2020, paving the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in the national Capital. Further setbacks followed when AAP chose not to contest the Mayoral elections, resulting in a BJP victory and a return to power in the MCD after two years.

Despite securing 134 of the 250 seats in the December 2022 MCD elections, AAP’s position has weakened amid ongoing defections and internal turmoil. With the anti-defection law not applicable to the MCD, a steady stream of councillor shifts has altered the equation: AAP now holds 113 seats, while the BJP has risen to 117. The Congress holds eight, and independents make up the rest.

In response, the AAP leadership has appointed trusted former legislators to oversee the vacant wards. These appointments are not merely symbolic, they are rooted in political calculus, based on factors such as caste dynamics, voter profile, familiarity with local issues, and past performance. The in-charges have been directed to mobilise local workers, conduct Vidhan Sabha-level meetings, and coordinate political activities aimed at boosting visibility and reconnecting with the grassroots.

Party insiders say this is a critical moment for AAP to prove its relevance in municipal politics and counter the BJP’s growing influence. The upcoming bypolls offer more than just numbers, they represent an opportunity to rebuild morale within the party and test its organisational strength ahead of future electoral battles.