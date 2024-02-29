AAP demands reinstatement of 10,000 civil defence volunteers

Some AAP MLAs on Wednesday demanded the reinstatement of 10,000 civil defence volunteers and alleged that officers have been given “special instructions” to impede various policies of the Delhi government.

During a discussion in the Delhi Assembly, Minister Atishi highlighted the invaluable contributions of these volunteers, emphasising their crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of women on buses over the past nine years.

“Women have had distressing experiences while travelling on Delhi buses for decades. Whether it’s a school-going girl, a college student, or a working woman, travelling on DTC buses was nothing less than a Mahabharata for them. When they boarded a crowded bus, they faced lewd jokes, inappropriate stares, and vulgar comments. Every woman travelled on DTC buses out of necessity,” she said. She said most women in Delhi had to travel in DTC buses to reach their schools, colleges and workplace.

“For years, Delhi’s women have faced these issues. Govts came and went, leaders arrived and departed, but none thought about the problems of girls and women in Delhi. CM Arvind Kejriwal has shown concern for every girl and woman in Delhi in the same way. And that’s when the Bus Marshal Scheme was initiated,” she added. Atishi said that before this scheme, there were several attempts to address the issue, but Kejriwal found a solution, ensuring the presence of bus marshals. She shared that in January 2023, the same officials who initiated this scheme, released funds for it, provided salaries month after month, and appointed marshals for years, started questioning it.