AAP demands L-G’s resignation over ‘deteriorating’ law & order situation

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded the resignation of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, accusing him of failing to manage the city’s worsening law and order situation. Senior AAP leader and chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar criticised Saxena’s performance, attributing the increase in violent crimes to his ineffective governance.



At a press conference, Kakkar cited a September 6 incident as proof of Saxena’s alleged failure. “A viral video shows four armed criminals storming a Seemapuri club, forcing bouncers to kneel, and firing at least 12 rounds,” Kakkar said. “This brazen attack in Delhi’s capital highlights L-G Saxena’s incompetence.”

The incident, which was depicted in a video shown during the press conference, is seen as indicative of a broader pattern of crime in Delhi under Saxena’s administration. Kakkar pointed out that this was not an isolated case, citing previous high-profile crimes to illustrate the ongoing issues. She referenced an incident on July 15 when criminals killed a patient at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, and a daylight robbery on June 26, 2023, where a car was looted at Pragati Maidan Tunnel.

“Ever since L-G VK Saxena has taken over the responsibility of law and order in Delhi, the situation in Delhi has gone from bad to worse,” Kakkar stated.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Delhi experiences 1,832 crimes per one lakh population, but charge sheets are filed in only 30 per cent of cases. Kakkar criticised the lack of action in cases like the JNU violence involving Komal Sharma, noting the police’s inaction due to Sharma’s association with a BJP student wing.

Kakkar’s criticisms extended beyond Delhi, implicating BJP-led governments across India. “Wherever the law and order is under BJP’s control in the country, the situation has gone from bad to worse,” she said, mentioning states like Manipur, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The AAP leader questioned Saxena’s competence, asking, “What steps did the L-G of Delhi take regarding police reforms? How many PCR vans did he increase? What did he do to fill up the vacancies in the police force?” She accused Saxena of being more focused on “snatching the powers of Delhi government” and engaging in “photo ops” rather than addressing crime.