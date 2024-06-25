AAP demands L-G’s resignation for tree felling along Ridge

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday demanded resignation of Lt Governor VK Saxena alleging he had a role in the felling of “1,100 trees” in the ridge area of the city. Senior AAP leader and Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj in a press conference alleged that the 1,100 trees were felled without any permission on the ridge, after a visit of the L-G in February 3.



“I want to tell Delhi people that the L-G got 1,100 trees illegally felled, tried to shift blame on others, misled the Supreme Court and still got exposed by the court,” Bharadwaj charged. The AAP leader demanded resignation of Saxena. “I think he should resign on moral ground. He has no moral ground to hold the post of L-G for even one day,” he said. The Supreme Court earlier in the day sought a “clear” statement from the vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on whether trees in the ridge area were cut on the orders of the L-G without its permission. “We direct the vice chairman to state before the court about whether any official record is available regarding the site visit of the Lieutenant Governor on February 3 and on what transpired on the visit of the L-G.

“We need a clear statement of facts from the vice chairman, because if what is indicated in the emails is correct, then the felling of the trees was on the directions by the L-G,” the top court said. The trees were felled in the southern Ridge’s Satbari area to construct a road from Chhattarpur to South Asian University. The apex court said it is very shocking that the trees were cut despite knowing that it cannot be done without the permission of the top court.

Bharadwaj said the authorities concerned kept quiet over the issue that came to light after an NGO started raising questions. The DDA had in March approached the SC for its permission to fell 1,100 trees.

The apex court rejected DDA’s request on March 4., he said. In May, the NGO told court that 1100 trees had been felled in February alone, he said.

“The L-G got 1,100 trees felled illegally. Is it possible that officers got 1,100 trees felled without written permission?” Bharadwaj said.