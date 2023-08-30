AAP demands ED shut down after official caught accepting Rs 5 cr bribe

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday demanded the closure of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after its Assistant Director was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 5 crore in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case.



Singh said that the ED has been turned into an “extortion department” by the BJP government. He accused the ED of using physical force and threats to extract false statements from people, and of then using those statements to target political opponents.

The leader also said that the ED has been used to target AAP leaders, including ex-Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in connection with the alleged liquor scam case last year.

Singh further stated that the Supreme Court should take cognizance of the ED’s

“extortion racket” and order its closure. He also demanded that all the officers of the ED who are involved in extortion should be arrested and put

in jail.