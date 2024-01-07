AAP demands ED-CBI probe into bribery over appointment of SHOs

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) urged the ED-CBI to conduct a thorough investigation into allegations of massive bribery amounting to crores for the appointment of Station House Officers (SHOs) within the Delhi Police.



AAP leader Somnath Bharti highlighted an incident where 12 inspectors created a commotion on December 30 outside a special commissioner’s residence, alleging non-appointment despite paying bribes.

Expressing concern over the rampant corruption under the watch of the Union Home Minister, L-G, and BJP, Bharti demanded clarity on when the ED-CBI will intervene and whom the BJP is shielding.

Alleging the misuse of investigative agencies against political adversaries, Bharti urged a fair investigation into the bribery case within the Delhi Police and stringent action against the culprits.

During a press conference at the AAP headquarters, Bharti discussed the transfer of Delhi’s administrative control under the Delhi Services Bill, highlighting the controversy and struggles faced by AAP in reclaiming control over departments.

He underscored the seriousness of the issue by referencing a news report that exposed a system where bribes determined SHO appointments, causing disruption among inspectors vying for the position. Bharti questioned the lack of investigation by CBI or ED into this scandal, accusing the authorities of diverting attention from significant corruption within Delhi.

Allegations were made that bribes might reach higher authorities within the system, causing turmoil within Delhi while demanding accountability from the BJP government.

Bharti urged the BJP to utilise investigative agencies to uncover the trail of bribery, stressing the need for an impartial inquiry. The AAP is ready to file an official complaint if required, emphasising the urgency of addressing this corruption turmoil within the Delhi Police.