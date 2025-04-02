AAP demands Delhi Min Kapil Mishra resign after court’s FIR order

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday demanded Delhi Law minister Kapil Mishra resign, after a city court ordered registration of FIR against him to probe his role in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj also demanded that the police arrest the

minister, claiming proof of his role was already available in public domain.

“Mishra should resign and be arrested as the court ordered an FIR to probe his alleged role in the 2020 riots in the national capital. Mishra for the sake of morality should step down and he too should be arrested like other accused,” Bharadwaj said.

The AAP leader claimed that four videos were played in the court in which the first video featured Mishra

“Mishra can be seen standing with a Delhi Police DCP and in protection of other police personnel standing around him as he gave a hate speech. The allegation is that after his speech stone pelting and riots started,” he said.

The court directed Delhi Police to file a “compliance report” in the matter by April 16, the next date of hearing in the matter.

Communal violence broke out in northeast Delhi on

February 24, 2020, following protests over the citizenship law, leaving 53 dead and scores injured.

The order came on an application filed by Yamuna Vihar resident Mohammad Ilyas, who sought to have Mishra booked. Delhi Police opposed the plea and said Mishra had no role in the riots.

Police, during the arguments on the petition, informed the court that “a plan” was being “hatched to shift the blame on Mishra.”