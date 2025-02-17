AAP criticises Centre for mismanagement

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly criticised the BJP-led Central government for its alleged mismanagement, which led to the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh held the government accountable for the deaths of devotees heading to the Maha Kumbh, demanding that the Railway Minister be held responsible for the disaster.

Speaking at a press conference, Sanjay Singh questioned the government’s handling of the situation, saying, “The real death toll is being concealed. While the L-G initially

acknowledged the deaths, he later edited his tweet. Meanwhile, the Railway Minister outright denied the incident.” He accused the government of covering up the tragedy instead of preventing it, calling out their repeated failures to address the root causes of such disasters.

Singh condemned the lack of crowd management at the station, where thousands had gathered, adding, “Thousands of devotees traveling for the Maha Kumbh and passengers heading to their homes were caught in chaos on the platform.” He also noted that eyewitnesses reported a much higher death toll than what was being officially reported. “The exact number of casualties is still unclear, some reports mention 15, others say 18,” he stated.

Echoing concerns raised in Parliament by AAP leader Raghav Chadha, Singh stressed that crowd control at railway stations must be improved.