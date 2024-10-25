AAP criticises BJP’s treatment of Purvanchali’s

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has voiced strong criticism against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding its handling of Chhath Puja preparations and its treatment of the Purvanchali community. Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused BJP leaders of disrespecting the cultural significance of Chhath while highlighting the support provided by the Delhi government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sanjay Singh stated, “While Arvind Kejriwal supports Purvanchal by providing the best possible facilities for Chhath Puja, BJP leaders insult people from Bihar and UP.” He pointed to a recent incident involving BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, who reportedly verbally abused and assaulted a Purvanchali member of his own party. Singh emphasised, “BJP leaders abuse people from UP and Bihar and insult those from Purvanchal.”

The AAP leader criticised the BJP for its handling of Chhath Ghats in Delhi, claiming, “The BJP is against Chhath; its councilors demolished a Chhath Ghat in Greater Kailash.”

He questioned the BJP’s accountability by asking how many ghats were available for Chhath Puja in Delhi previously and how many exist now. Singh assured the community of the AAP government’s commitment to celebrating Chhath Puja grandly this year alongside the people of UP, Bihar

and Purvanchal.

He also addressed environmental concerns, noting a court ruling recognising pollution from the Haryana government and questioned the BJP’s hostility toward the AAP and the people of Delhi, asking, “Why do they have so much enmity with the people of Delhi?” As Chhath Puja approaches, the AAP aims to position itself as an ally to the Purvanchali community.