AAP criticises BJP with a blank book on the saffron party’s ‘achievements’

New Delhi: In a sharp critique of the BJP’s governance, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a “blank” book titled ‘Delhi Mein BJP Ki Uplabdhiyan’ (‘BJP’s Achievements in Delhi’) on Monday. The book, presented by AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Reena Gupta at the party headquarters, highlights the BJP’s alleged unfulfilled promises and sarcastically documents its “achievements” in blank pages.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia explained the intent behind the book, stating, “It was necessary to bring this book based on the achievements of the Bharatiya Jhootha Party before the country. The public must see how many lies and what level of lies the BJP has served in the country.”

At the launch event, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “The BJP is not ready to tell the people of the country about its achievements, so we are presenting their achievements through this book.” He urged citizens to read and share it widely.

The book highlights unfulfilled promises by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including regularizing unauthorized colonies in Delhi, depositing ₹15 lakh into every citizen’s account, doubling farmers’ incomes, providing affordable fuel prices, and delivering permanent housing for

all by 2022.

Sanjay Singh remarked, “PM Modi had promised petrol at ₹50, diesel at ₹40, and LPG cylinders at ₹250, but none of these promises have materialized. The Prime Minister also promised to strengthen the Indian rupee, stating that when the rupee falls, the nation’s pride and honour

also decline.”

Addressing the issue of unfulfilled promises, Singh sarcastically added, “Based on the promise of providing 2 crore jobs annually, 22 crore young people in the country should have received jobs by now. Farmers must be receiving double the price for their crops.”

The AAP leader also took a dig at BJP’s tax policies, saying, “Whether you buy or sell goods, you have to pay GST and taxes. Even withdrawing money from the bank involves a tax. All of this is being done for the nation’s benefit.”

Flipping through the blank pages of the book, Singh mocked BJP’s claims, saying, “The first page mentions how 2 crore jobs were distributed. The second page talks about ₹15 lakh reaching everyone’s accounts. The book is full of such ‘achievements.’”

Concluding his remarks, Singh appealed to the public to reflect on the promises made by the BJP and compare them with the sarcastic content of the book. “This book is a record of their achievements, or lack thereof,” he said.