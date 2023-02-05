AAP councillors write to MCD PO, want Aldermen to be debarred from voting

New Delhi: All 135 councillors of AAP wrote to MCD’s Presiding Officer on Sunday seeking debarment of Aldermen from voting in election of Mayor, Dy Mayor & Standing Committee.

The councillors argued that Nominated Councillors can not vote as per Constitution & DMC Act. They have raised their concerns regarding BJP’s conduct preceding the election which shows an intention to influence and manipulate the exercise. The councillors unequivocally stated that any attempt on the part of the Aldermen to vote in the shove election will be a direct affront and insult to the mandate of the people of Delhi.

In the letter, the councillors reiterated that as per the Article 243 R of the Constitution of India and as given in the Proviso to Section 3 (b)(i) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, the nominated members (Alderman) are not entitled to vote in the above mentioned elections.

In the letter they further communicated, “It is therefore the bounden duty of the Protem Speaker of MCD to respect the law of the land Constitution of India and ensure that these laws debarring the nominated members from voting are implemented in letter and spirits in the ensuing election to the post of Mayor, Dy Mayor and Standing Committee of the MCD.”

The councillors in the letter also mentioned that the events leading to this proposed election, the actions of the BJP Councillors clearly show their ill intention to influence and manipulate the election of Mayor, Deputy Mayor

Standing Committee Members of MCD.