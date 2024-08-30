AAP councillors ask MCD commissioner, Mayor to reschedule ward committee polls

New Delhi: In letters to MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar and Mayor Shelly Oberoi, AAP councillors sought the rescheduling of ward committee elections, saying they were not given sufficient time to file their nominations.

The Aam Aadmi Party councillors have also moved the Delhi High Court on the matter.

The time between the date of notice and date of nomination is “highly unreasonable and unheard of”, a councillor said in his letter to the MCD commissioner, seeking more time to file their nominations. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi zonal level ward committee elections are scheduled to be held on September 4 and the last date to file nomination is August 30. The corporation on Wednesday announced the date for the long pending ward committee elections, essential for the formation for the standing committee, MCD’s highest decision making body which is important for giving approval to proposals involving expenditures of Rs 5 crore and above.

AAP councillor Prem Chauhan from Dakshin Puri ward, in his letter to Kumar, said: “Sir, I am currently suffering from fever and weakness and I need time to recover to full health. Further, even if I am able to recover, even then, giving only 1 day time, between date of notice and last date of nomination is highly unreasonable and unheard of, as a lot of things have to be undertaken for it, which is not possible in only 1 day.” “Hence, I request you to re-schedule the entire process giving sufficient time for process, otherwise it will not be fruitful for anyone and it will be a black day for democracy. You are requested to direct secretary sahab to do the needful urgently,” he added.

In a letter to the mayor, AAP councillor Tilotma Choudhary from Dabri ward said, “I have been informed that a notice dated 28.8.24 on the above subject has been issued, wherein it is mentioned that election to Chairman/Deputy Chairman of wards committee and one member of standing committee from wards committee is fixed for 4.9.24. It is also mentioned that the last day for filing nomination is 30.8.24, Friday, ie after only 1 day. “Madam, I am currently not in Delhi and it is not possible for me to return back to Delhi in such a short period of time,” Choudhary said.

She also said that “giving only 1 day time between date of notice and last date of nomination is highly unreasonable and unheard of”, and asked for the elections to be rescheduled.

A petition has also been filed in the high court seeking postponement of the ward committee elections.