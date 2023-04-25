AAP councillor joins BJP ahead of MCD mayor poll

New Delhi: Ahead of the election of mayor of the MCD, AAP councillor Sunita joined the BJP on Monday.



Welcoming Dwarka C ward councillor Sunita into the party fold, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that common volunteers of the AAP were treated like “bonded labourers”.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged that the BJP was offering crores of rupees to party councillors to switch sides ahead of the mayoral election. The elections for the posts of MCD mayor and deputy mayor will be held on April 26. The AAP councillor joining the BJP will, however, have little impact on the mayoral poll. The AAP defeated the BJP in MCD elections in December 2022, winning 134 wards. The BJP managed to register victories in 104 of the 250 wards.