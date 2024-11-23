AAP continues its attack on PM Modi over Adani bribery case, demands investigation

New Delhi: AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh continued his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over the Adani bribery case, accusing him of prioritising friendship over the welfare of Indian investors.

At a press conference here, Singh alleged that Indian investors have lost Rs 5.5 lakh crore due to the alleged corruption of the business conglomerate headed by industrialist Gautam Adani.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi focuses on trivial issues like buffaloes and mangalsutras at election rallies but remains silent when Indian investors have lost Rs 5.5 lakh crore due to his friend Adani’s actions,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

Modi’s foreign trips are not about strengthening India’s name but about boosting his friend Adani’s businesses abroad, he alleged.

Singh’s remarks came in the wake of serious allegations from US prosecutors, who have accused the Adani Group of bribing Indian officials with more than USD 250 million (Rs 2,100 crore) to secure favourable terms for solar-power contracts.

According to the US Department of Justice, these alleged bribes were concealed from American banks and investors who funded the Adani Group’s projects.