‘AAP-Congress workers will follow directions of top leadership’

New Delhi: There is no conflict of interest between the workers of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and they would work together to ensure that the INDIA bloc nominees win all seven parliamentary seats in the national capital, AAP candidate from South Delhi Sahi Ram has said.

Under a seat-sharing agreement, the AAP is contesting four of the seven Lok Sabha seats -- South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi and New Delhi -- while the Congress is contesting from North East, North West and Chandni Chowk constituencies. The city will go to polls on May 25.

In an Interview with PTI, Sahi Ram, the Tughlaqabad MLA who has been fielded for the first time in Lok Sabha polls, rejected

the claims of the opposition camp that the voters and workers of the AAP and the Congress were not going to support each other.

“This is a misconception,” the 64-year-old leader, popularly known as Sahi Ram Pehalwan, said.

“I want to ask the BJP leaders who may be thinking that the AAP workers will not vote for the Congress and those of the Congress will not vote for the AAP... whether they (Congress-AAP supporters) will vote for the BJP,” he said.

The identity of the Aam Aadmi Party is Arvind Kejriwal, and that of the Congress is Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, he said.

“I do not think that the workers of the two parties will deviate from the direction given by their top leadership,” he said.

The alliance between the Congress and the AAP is the need of the hour, said the time MLA from Tughlaqabad Assembly constituency under South Delhi Parliamentary constituency.

“You will be branded a traitor and sent to jail if you talk about inflation and unemployment.

Why aren’t they talking about farmers and soldiers? It’s a matter of grave concern for the country,” Sahi Ram said, referring to the BJP.

“The Agnipath scheme was introduced but there is no pension for soldiers when they retire after four years. Has anyone thought about their future,” he said.

Asserting there was “great resentment” among the people of Delhi over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sahi

Ram said “it would’ve been much better” for the party if he was not in jail.