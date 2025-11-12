AAP, Cong leaders meet blast victims

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Tuesday visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital to meet those injured in the Red Fort blast. He enquired about their condition and wished them a speedy recovery, expressing concern over what he called the “deteriorating law and order situation” in the Capital.

Yadav urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured and demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for the injured. He also sought financial help for traders and rickshaw drivers who lost their livelihoods.

Accompanied by former ministers Haroon Yusuf and Dr Narendra Nath among others, Yadav questioned the government’s silence on the cause of the blast despite several arrests and a visit by the Union Home Minister. Meanwhile, a delegation of Aam Aadmi Party leaders led by Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj also met the victims at LNJP Hospital, criticising the government for failing to provide ambulances. “Condolences mean little without action,”

Bharadwaj said.