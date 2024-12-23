AAP claims Kejriwal’s arrest by ED-CBI was ‘illegal’

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government, accusing them of orchestrating the “illegal” and “unauthorised” arrest of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh held a press conference where he revealed that Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had been carried out without the mandatory sanction from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in violation of established legal procedures.

Sanjay Singh emphasised, “MHA sanction is now being sought to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal, exposing that his arrest was an unlawful act executed under BJP’s pressure.” He asserted that the arrest violated constitutional safeguards and was part of a broader effort to destabilise the Delhi government and undermine AAP’s growing influence.

Singh pointed out that, as per law, a sitting Chief Minister cannot be arrested without prior sanction from the Ministry of Home Affairs. He questioned, “How can you arrest a sitting Chief Minister without the required sanction?” Referring to the arrest as “completely illegal, unauthorised, and without sanction,” Singh highlighted the gravity of the situation, asserting that Kejriwal’s arrest was politically motivated.

“The BJP has created an atmosphere of dictatorship and lawlessness in the country. They arrest anyone anywhere and throw them in jail,” Singh continued, adding, “Who will return the six months of Arvind Kejriwal’s life that he spent in jail? Six months during which he was tortured, and even attempts were made on his life, who will answer for that?”

Singh also alleged that the arrest was part of a deliberate attempt to weaken AAP and prevent Kejriwal’s political growth. “This arrest was clearly intended to topple the Delhi government, destroy

the Aam Aadmi Party, and end Arvind Kejriwal’s political growth,” he stated.